LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Animal Village has a lot of cats at the moment.

Ocean is the all white, gorgeous cat wit beautiful blue eyes, followed by Cashmere and Eden who are from the same liter.

All of the beautiful babies are available right now at the Little Rock Animal Village. Not of all of them are listed on the website, so if you don't see what you are looking for, you can call the animal village and ask them what else they may have.

One day last week, the village took in 20 kittens in one day, so they are overwhelmed with kitty love!!

KTHV

You can now adopt all three cats at the Little Rock Animal Village. All you have to do is fill out an application and email it. Once you are approved, you can drive over and LRAV will provide curbside pick-up for your new pet.

