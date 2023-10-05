Frosty Cream Cold Brew is latest addition to Wendy's menu

Wendy's is bringing together its iconic dessert and a new cold brew coffee.

DENVER — Wendy’s has spilt the beans on its new menu addition.

Wendy’s has introduced the Frosty Cream Cold Brew to its coffee lineup.

The new drink blends Wendy’s signature Frosty creamer, your choice of vanilla, chocolate, or new caramel syrup, and cold brew coffee steeped for 12 hours. Wendy’s said it's the only hamburger chain to serve up cold brew.

Wendy's said the Vanilla, Chocolate, or Caramel Frosty Cream Cold Brew is "swirled to perfection over ice" and is now available all day long.

From July 24 through Aug. 6, Wendy's customers can grab any sized hot or iced coffee, including the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew, for 99 cents.

Also, from July 27 to Aug. 2, Wendy's customers can get a free Medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any order of $15+ on Uber Eats.

