BENTON, Ark. — On Thursday, Brown's Country Store & Restaurant owners Phillip and Cissy Brown announced the establishment will be closing after 47 years of business.

The Brown's are retiring.

In a post on Facebook, the couple wrote:

We have enjoyed serving local patrons, friends, tourist and celebrities over these many years. We have heard memorable stories from locals who have talked to people all over the world who have experienced Brown’s Southern hospitality and delicious food.

The two went on to say they have been blessed with a wonderful staff, so many of which were more like family to them.

Phillip and Cissy Brown started the business when they were just 18 and 19 years old. They said "thank you" isn't enough for the many people who helped their dream become a reality.

The couple's daughter, April Brown Rye, took over the day-to-day operations of the establishment after graduating from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville 23 years ago.

During the 47 years of operations, Phillip and Cissy said they were able to feed over half a million people through charities.

They said they will announce a temporary re-opening of the gift shop for final clearance as soon as the government will allow.

