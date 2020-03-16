ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been made available to businesses and private nonprofits that are eligible and impacted by the spread of the virus.

Employers can apply for working capital loans of up to $2 million to be used toward fixed debts, payroll and other bills that can't be paid because of the coronavirus's impact. Click here and read the Small Business Resources portion to learn how you can apply.

Gov. Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, bringing the current total up to 22 cases in the state.

After the CDC announced guidelines cautioning against gatherings of 50 or more people Sunday, several states have banned the opening of bars and restaurants for the next two weeks.

Hutchinson has said that restaurants and bars are open to making the decision to remain open or closed. However, several around the state have already announced they will close their doors or offer to-go or delivery options only.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has implemented a city-wide curfew that will begin Wednesday night. The curfew will be from midnight until 5 a.m. every night and will be assessed after two weeks.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said police will not stop people from driving, but anyone out walking.

Scott also encouraged restaurants in the city to transition to take out and delivery only.

