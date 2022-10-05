Tyson Foods moving all corporate workers to Springdale headquarters

Corporate employees with Tyson Foods will begin moving to its Springdale, Arkansas location in early 2023.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods will be relocating all of its corporate employees to its headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.

The company announced Wednesday, Oct. 5, that all corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations will be moved to Springdale.

In a statement, Tyson said in part the move will "foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making."

"Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers," said Donnie King, President & CEO, Tyson Foods. "Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value."

With the move, Tyson will be expanding and remodeling its existing headquarters and Springdale facilities.

According to Tyson officials, there are around 1,000 corporate team members between the Chicago area corporate locations and the Dakota Dunes corporate office. They say there are no layoffs associated with the move.

The relocation phase is set to begin in early 2023.

More details about the expansion will be announced over the next few months.

