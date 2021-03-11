x
Walmart and Dillard's to hire hundreds of employees at hiring events

Just in time for the holiday season, you can apply to Walmart or Dillard's at one of their hiring events on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Arkansas retail giants are looking to hire hundreds of season employees to help with the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Dillard's will be holding a hiring event Nov. 3 - 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dillard's Internet Fulfillment Center on Carnahan Drive.

You must be 17 or older to apply. Candidates will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent upon a background check and drug screening.

Walmart is also set to host a hiring event on Nov. 3 - 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They're looking to hire thousands of associates to help with supply chain -- drivers, warehouse workers, and more.

This event will be held at 405 E Booth Rd in Searcy. 

The retailer will be filling a wide range of roles, like lift drivers, order-fillers, shipping loaders, and more. The average supply chain associate wage is $20.37 per hour based on position, shift and schedule.

The event is one of many that will take place across 38 states and 130+ cities.

 Applicants can TEXT 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.

 Walmart offers a variety of compensation rewards and benefits:

  • All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program;
  • Medical coverage plans start at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies.
  • Maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits, healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community and veteran and military spouse support.

