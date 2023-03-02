Beach sand from Tom Brady's retirement video for sale on eBay; bid reaches $99.9K

The seller claimed to have collected the beach sand hours after the seven-time Super Bowl winner posted his retirement video on social media.

TAMPA, Fla. — Anything Tom Brady touches will most likely be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Fans who receive a football, helmet or jersey touched by the seven-time Super Bowl winner can expect to earn a large splash of cash — and that also includes selling sand that Brady once sat on.

Yes, you read that right.

A person put a bottle of sand from the beach where the G.O.A.T. announced his second retirement in a video up for sale on eBay.

The seller named the item "Tom Brady's exact retirement spot - Bottled Sand" and claimed to have collected the sample hours after Brady posted the video on social media.

The bottled sand remains up for sale for about another week and as of the time of this writing, the latest bid for the item has reached up to $99,900.

In total, 119 bids have been placed. The winning buyer will have to pay an extra $4.90 for shipping costs.

The seller wrote in the "About this item" section that they collected two samples of the sand from where the 45-year-old announced his retirement. One sample is currently up for sale, while another will be sent to The Pat McAfee Show for host Boston Connor to take should he accept the item.

"...no one else took a sample on Feb 1st after the GOAT posted his real retirement," the seller wrote on the item's posting. "You will be owning the very land the GOAT retired on."

The NFL legend made his second retirement announcement in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," he said.