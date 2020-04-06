CONWAY, Arkansas — Crews are on scene at the 125 mile marker of I-40 after an 18-wheeler overturned, according to the Conway Fire Department.
The 18-wheeler was reported to be carrying sodium hydroxide, which caused a leak after the accident.
Officials say the leak has been contained.
Clean up crews are headed to the scene.
RELATED: Coronavirus updates: 249 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 8,000 total
RELATED: Rare derecho kills four, cuts power to more than half of a million people in mid-Atlantic
RELATED: Alexander police officer killed in accidental shooting by another officer, police say