Arkansas health officials worry about COVID spike during the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As Arkansas continues to see a decline in both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state health officials are worried about spikes during the holidays.

In an address Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state continues to see a reduction in active cases, a decline in hospitalizations, and more vaccine doses being administered.

"We're gradually getting there. We're just not completely there yet in terms of where we need to be," Hutchinson said.

Despite lower numbers, once again this year the CDC is encouraging people to stay separated for the holidays.

The state's health department is echoing the same.

"The COVID numbers are going down, but they're not low yet. We still have thousands of people in the state who have COVID-19," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.

"I am concerned about the holidays, because if people back off of the measures they are currently taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we could see a surge."

She said last year the state saw a big increase in the number of cases in the fall and winter that peaked in January.

The CDC said the safest way to celebrate is to do it virtually.

The department of health recommends not gathering in large crowds no matter if it's inside or out.

They encourage getting the flu shot along with the vaccination or the booster.

"Our staff, the hospital and health care personnel all across the state are really breathing a sigh of relief as we watch these numbers go down," said Dr. Gerry Jones with CHI St. Vincent.

He said there have been fewer COVID patients in the last two weeks.

He'd like to see even less with the holidays right around the corner.