Arkansas Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website back online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The State Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and Unemployment Chief Director Charisse Childers made the announcement today that Arkansas once again has a working website for people getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

The site went live Friday and some checks started going out the following Monday.

The site, which worked last year, had to be rebuild when federal officials ordered states to protect the system from fraud, which put thousands of people in tight spots.

The message now to them: check your email.

"Once you've received that email. there are some changes to it so you do have to go back in. You have to identify your ID and you have to make your continued claim in order to be eligible for the payment," Preston said.

The ID stuff is important.

If you have been getting benefits already, you have 90 days to send the state your proof of identification.

If you're starting a new claim today, you have three weeks to get it done.

There are several other changes you may need to check.