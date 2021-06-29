Issues with passengers rise at Little Rock airport as travelling increases

This month alone, the Little Rock Police Department responded to at least 17 calls from airlines for a variety of issues, many over masks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton National Airport expecting to see one of its biggest travel weeks this year.

"We do expect as we go into the weekend, particularly Thursday and Friday and Sunday to be busy," Director of Public Affairs Shane Carter said.

Carter recommends getting to the airport early. The increase in travel has lead to unexpected long lines at ticket counters and TSA.

"As we monitor traffic numbers, we have seen flights over the summer continuing to get fuller," Carter said.

The Clinton National Airport is back to seeing 80 percent of its travelers that it saw before the pandemic. That's a 10 percent increase from just last month.

"The folks that we work with that do a lot of the projections for air travel for the airport, show that we would only be into the 60s by fall. And we're already into the 80s," Carter said.

But as more people return to the airport, airlines are having more issues with passengers.

"Particularly during the last month we've seen an increased call for law enforcement," Carter said.

In the month of June alone, the Little Rock Police Department has responded to at least 17 calls from airlines for a variety of issues.

"Several of them have been centered around mask compliance. We've even had a couple of aircraft diverted in Little rock for law enforcement to help with issues," he said.

It's a good reminder that masks are still required while in the airport and on board. According to the FAA, anyone who doesn't faces criminal prosecution and fines of up to $35,000.