Arkansas governor passes 2 bills increasing teacher's salaries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 504 along with HB1614, a component bill to raise teaching salaries by creating an equalization fund.

The median salary for the state is now $51,822, which is a $2,000 increase, and each year the Education Adequacy Committee can decide for even more of an increase.

"This is an effort to have competitive teacher salaries all across the state of Arkansas. $15 million of it will come from the adequacy funding that the legislature passed and then another $10 million will come from the educational adequacy trust fund," said Gov. Hutchinson.

A total of $25 million set up to help school districts raise their teaching salary.

Dr. Michele Linch is the executive director of the Arkansas State Teachers Association and said she's excited about the governor signing SB504. She says it'll allow Arkansas to address areas with gaps in teaching salaries.

The organization surveys teachers around the state, and when asked what could help keep them in a classroom, one's salary is the main point.

"Especially in our rural areas. These smaller school districts who don't have the tax base to naturally pour more into salaries. It will help with recruitment and retention which is a huge issue in our state," said Dr. Linch.

She commends lawmakers for focusing legislation around educators this session. Dr. Linch says educators need to be able to serve students and be satisfied in being able to support their own families.

"They've done a good job this year in terms of pathways to certification, investing, and growing. We have a lot of incredible paraprofessionals and teachers' aids who could absolutely be teachers, so making pathways for them to enter into those roles," said Dr. Linch.

Carol Fleming is the president of the Arkansas Education Association and said she's excited about the legislation proposed by both chairs of the House and Senate Education Committees.

"There's been a disparity in educator pay and when you look at our surrounding states we have had a lower salary. Even within our state within going from district to district," said Fleming.

She says the change will be beneficial for educators.

"Everyone's talking, saying, 'How is this going to impact my salary? How will it impact those educators that are at the top of the pay scale, those that are in the middle of the pay scale?' We are very pleased to see this dedication from the Governor," said Fleming.