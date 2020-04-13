LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Monday, April 13, attorneys for a surgical abortion facility in Little Rock issued a legal challenge over Arkansas’ directive against elective surgical abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas is one of several states that has attempted to severely restrict access to or entirely ban abortion during the COVID-19 crisis.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood, and the Center for Reproductive Rights have gone to court in several states and have already secured orders barring the states from preventing people from accessing abortions in Alabama, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

Cox said it is reasonable to hold abortionists to the same standards as other healthcare professionals.

“It is completely irresponsible to let elective surgical abortions continue during the coronavirus outbreak," Jerry Cox said, Family Council President. "Surgical abortions waste precious medical resources. We have ample evidence that women from neighboring states, including COVID-19 hotspots, are coming to Arkansas for abortions. Traveling like that increases the risk that people in Arkansas and elsewhere will be exposed to the coronavirus. If we want to slow the spread of coronavirus, we need to put a stop to surgical abortions for the time being.”

Cox said he believes the state will win this lawsuit.

“Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s team will do a fine job defending the state against this lawsuit," Cox said. "The Fifth Circuit has let Texas restrict abortion procedures to protect public health during this pandemic. I am confident that Arkansas will ultimately win this case.”

