School is in full swing, which means assisting children outside of the classroom in areas they find difficult. AR Kids Reads is working to do just that, but they're short a few hands.

The AR Kids Read tutors are volunteers who read for thirty minutes each week with two separate students. It may not seem like a lot of time, but it's making a difference.

"I'm a tutor at Bale," said Jordan Broyles, an attorney and AR Kids volunteer.

This is her second year tutoring with AR Kids Read. The group’s mission is to advance literacy in central Arkansas with the help of volunteer tutors.

“I loved reading growing up, I don’t get a lot of time to spend with kids in my regular day job," Broyles said.

For Broyles, it's the perfect way to give back.

“AR Kids Read has a very flexible schedule so I was able to pick a time and a school that was convenient for me," Broyles said.

The program has about 200 tutors signed up for this school year, but they need 400. Tutors are sharing their stories, hoping to get more names on their signup sheets.

With no pay, they serve 48 schools and over 800 students. For tutors, it's not just teaching but building a trusting relationship.

“The main thing was getting to sit down with them one on one and spend some time with somebody who is truly excited to see you," Broyles said.

Tutors help first through fourth graders.

They've seen about 80 percent of the students helped improve on their reading tests.

“They also work on three of the five essential elements of reading which are comprehension, fluency, and vocabulary,” Dr. Ericka McCarroll with the Department of Elementary Education said.

They found it's important children learn how to read well by the third grade because if not, it can hinder their entire education.

The group hopes they can turn around what they call a literacy crisis in central Arkansas. They've found that seventh out of 10 central Arkansas 4th graders read below grade level.

"Teachers, students, principals and the faculty and staff appreciate having those tutors in the building, building those relationships and reinforcing reading skills,” McCarroll said.

The program runs from October through March and you can sign up on

the AR Kids Read website.

