Arkansas-Missouri Railroad announces round-trip July train rides

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Established in 1986, the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad offers multiple different round-trip tourist rides across NWA and the River Valley and has now announced its July schedule, including trips from Springdale to Van Buren, Springdale to Winslow, and Van Buren to Winslow.

The excursion train ride is a major tourist attraction for visitors and locals alike who are interested in taking a scenic ride around NWA and the River Valley, with scenic views of the Boston Mountains, private and corporate charters are available, sometimes including holiday-themed trains.

July dates to ride:

Saturday, July 8:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

Wednesday, July 12:

from Springdale to Winslow (at 10:45 a.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, July 22:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, July 29:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Information:

The Springdale to Van Buren train ride is a 134-mile round trip lasting a full day beginning at 8 a.m. that includes a three-hour layover in Van Buren for lunch and shopping that returns to Springdale between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Both train rides out of Van Buren and Springdale to Winslow are three-hour, 70-mile round trips that take you through "the ruggedly beautiful Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks, over three valley trestles and through the 1700-foot long Winslow tunnel for some of the most breathtaking scenery you are likely to see in The Natural State," according to the railroad's website.

Ticket rates are between $67 and $99, depending on what type of trip, and what style of train car you want to take.

