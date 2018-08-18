POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The power of community is on full display in Pope County tonight, August 18, just more than two months after Drake Maness injured his spinal cord while diving into a swimming pool.

A barbecue dinner started at 5:30 p.m., along with country artists Jason Campbell, Robby Deal and others taking the stage at 7 p.m.

We first showed you this video of Drake walking earlier in the week.

He's in a Baltimore hospital, and his family said he's come a long way since the accident on June 15 that injured his spinal cord and vertebrae.

Organizers of tonight's concert expect hundreds of people from across Arkansas to come out in support of Drake.

They say it's all about helping the Maness family get through this tough time and only have to worry about his care and recovery.

The concert is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight, August 18, at Meadow on the Mountain. That's at 3940 Saint Joe Road in Atkins, Arkansas.

Admission is 10 dollars per person and kids 12 and under get in free.

Doctors are tentatively planning Drake's discharge for two months from today -- October 18.

If you want to show your support, but can't make it out tonight, there are a host of ways you can do so.

An account has been set up at Centennial Bank for donations for the Maness family to help with medical expenses. Donations can be taken into any Centennial Bank or mailed to Centennial Bank, 2701 West Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801.

There is also going to be a benefit tournament on August 25. All participating shooters will meet at Lazy Earls, 3309 Sterlin Hurley Ind HWY, 72830. Four shooters per boat. Prizes include local business donations, and all boats are welcome to participate.

Follow Drake’s journey here.

RELATED HEADLINES |

Pottsville teen severely injured in swimming accident gains a little walking strength

Communities holding fundraisers for Pottsville teen severely injured in swimming accident

Fundraiser for injured Pottsville footballer a success

© 2018 KTHV