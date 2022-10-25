Police say biggest Halloween concern is keeping an eye out for trick-or-treaters

The countdown to Halloween is officially underway, and law enforcement is debunking viral claims about rainbow fentanyl impacting this year's trick-or-treating.

BRYANT, Ark. — The countdown to Halloween is officially underway, with the holiday less than a week away, and it's finally time for trick-or-treaters to stock up on their favorite candies!

While you may have seen viral claims about rainbow fentanyl impacting this year's trick-or-treating, including one from Sherwood police that claimed the cartels are coming after your kids, other law enforcement agencies have said that it's not actually a big concern this year.

Every Halloween, trick-or-treaters focus on getting as much candy as quickly as they can— while parents and police work on keeping everyone safe.

"You're gonna have kids everywhere in neighborhoods," said Seargent Todd Crowson with the Bryant Police Department.

There are different risks every year when going door to door for candy, but Crowson said that despite viral claims that rainbow fentanyl will affect your Halloween, the risk is quite low.

"I would think it'd be very unlikely for something like that to happen," he added.

Jared Harper with the Drug Enforcement Administration backed that statement.

"We've not seen any rainbow fentanyl here, nor have we had any documented threats of rainbow fentanyl being sold on Halloween here in the state of Arkansas," Harper said.

Not only has the drug yet to be found in Arkansas, but Harper also said that it would be pretty hard to come across by accident.

"Typically, these drugs are not being handed out for free," he explained.

This year, law enforcement's biggest Halloween concern actually has nothing to do with candy at all.

"If you're gonna be driving through the neighborhood, please go very slow. And watch out for the kids because they are going to be everywhere," Harper said.

And Crowson added that there are some things parents can do to keep their kids' treats safe.

"Just pay attention to what they're getting into their bags," he said.

Or, families can shop for their own candy straight from the store— like Rocket Fizz in Little Rock.

Everything in the store comes individually wrapped and sealed for safety.

According to the owners, they've already seen the pre-Halloween buzz and said that it's boosted business.

Law enforcement also wanted to remind people that staying safe during the spooky season is easy.

"I want people just to relax about it. Take their kids out. Have a great Halloween," Crowson said.

So whether you're trick-or-treating or shopping for candy ahead of time, you're going to want to make sure to inspect it ahead of time and make sure it hasn't been tampered with.