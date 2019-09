Fallen bikers across the state were honored during a ceremony on Saturday.

The Bikers’ Fallen Riders Memorial of Arkansas Ceremony added 17 names to the memorial, making the total 108 lives who were lost too soon.

The memorial is located at 53 N. Mt. Olive Rd. Vilonia with a cross and stone that says in part, "to the men and women who lost their lives doing what they loved... riding a motorcycle."

