Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Bob Oldham with the Arkansas National Guard, a fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range.

The gun range at Camp Robinson is 69 acres, and the fire has burned 300 acres so far.

Officials expect it to consume about 700 acres as it inches towards hard fire breaks that will help prevent it from spreading further.

The area is heavily wooded and difficult to access, so they will let it burn to those breaks rather than push hard to knock it down.

Foresty firefighters and a training team have teamed up to fight the fire.

The fire is not expected to pose any danger to the public.