LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Veterans Land Bank, a Little Rock non-profit, will hold a home buyer's seminar for veterans on Sunday, August 12.

Several banks and United Built Homes will be on-hand to answer questions.

"We want to improve the credit quality of the veteran because a lot of them have credit issues and some of them don't," said Larry Westmoreland with Veterans Land Bank. "If they're working and they can meet the financial requirements of getting a home mortgage then we're right there to help and support them.

Along with helping find mortgages for veterans, the organization also encourages people to donate homes that can in turn be made available to our nation's heroes.

"It's a very simple process," Westmoreland said. "We transfer the property to the veteran then he'll be able to make the necessary repairs and hopefully it will help eradicate some of the homelessness that we see in Arkansas."

The seminar at VFW Post #2256 will run from 2 to 3 p.m. The post is located at 5323 Sleepy Village Road in Benton.

Click here for more information about Veterans Land Bank.

