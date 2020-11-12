1 dead, 1 injured in Brinkley shooting, police searching for suspect

Police are searching for 37-year-old Chadwick Reed for the murder of 25-year-old Kaleisha McNeil.

BRINKLEY, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, one person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Brinkley on Thursday.

Brinkley police contacted the Arkansas State Police around 5 p.m. on Thursday after they found the crime scene in a home on East Willow Street.

Upon arrival, police found 25-year-old Kaleisha McNeil, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found another victim, who was transported to a hospital for treatment. They are reportedly in serious condition.

Police have obtained a warrant for 37-year-old Chadwick Reed of Brinkley.

He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, 1st degree battery, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.