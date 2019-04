MAUMELLE, Ark. — According to the Maumelle Police Department, one person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex.

A 17-year-old male has been charged as an adult with first degree battery. The victim, who is also a 17-year-old male, is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police said the victim was shot in the head. The condition of the victim has not been released.

More on this story as it develops.

This story has been edited for updates.