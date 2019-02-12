LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an arrest was made in connection to the rise of armed robberies in the southwest division.

Over the holiday weekend, an officer working Holiday Crime Suppression Detail was patrolling the area of recent business robberies, where a person was seen acting suspicious.

When officers stopped to talk with this person, they also found the person to be in possession of a handgun.

After further questioning and investigating, the Major Crimes detectives found this person to be involved with several robberies in the area.

Doriece Hill, 18, was charged with nine counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of theft of property, criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, battery 1st, carrying a weapon and a misdemeanor warrant.