DALLAS, Tx. (KTHV/WFAA) - On Thursday evening, Sept. 6, a Dallas police officer was going home after her shift, when she walked into the wrong apartment and shot the man inside.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean.

Jean was a 2016 alumni of Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

View this post on Instagram

We learned this morning of the tragic death of 2016 alumnus Botham Jean, who was shot in his home last night. Our entire family grieves today for the loss of Botham who has meant so very much to us. Please join us in praying for Botham’s friends & family. A memorial to Botham can be found at the link in our bio.

A post shared by Harding University (@hardinguniversity) on Sep 7, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

According to police, the off-duty officer was in full uniform just after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, she walked into an apartment unit she believed to be her own at the 1200 block of South Lamar, about a quarter-mile from the Dallas Police Department.

While inside, she pulled her firearm and shot Jean. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The unnamed officer is being questioned and detained at this time. The Dallas Police Department said they are conducting a joint investigation with the DA.

According to the university, Botham frequently led worship for chapel and for campus events. In a service this morning, Harding University President Bruce McLarty shared some memories of Botham with students in chapel.

In a Facebook post, Earl, Jean's uncle posted a collage of pictures in remembrance of his nephew.

"How can this nasty world take you away from me...this is the worst day of my life thus far...uncle loves you so much," he wrote.

Friends of Jean's have taken to social media leaving their thoughts, prayers and well wishes for friends and family of the young man.

A vigil has been organized this evening by Mothers Against Police Brutality outside Dallas Police Headquarters at 7 p.m.

Sub T-16, a Harding University social club, of Jean set up a GoFundMe, asking for donations to help cover funeral arrangements, his family's travel expenses and anything else they may encounter. If you would like to donate, click here.

© 2018 KTHV