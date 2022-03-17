Arkansas men arrested after authorities find more than $500k of meth inside home

The Conway Police Department arrested two men after authorities found more than 24.5-lbs of meth valued at $555,800 inside of a home.

According to reports, the investigation lasted for months, with police later arresting Trence Woods and Allen Morales for possession of drugs that police reportedly seized from Woods' home.

Authorities are now charging Woods and Morales with various drug possession charges including trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.