GARLAND COUNTY, Arkansas — On Saturday, Sept. 14 at approximately 2:52 p.m., the Garland County Communications 911 Center received a call of a possible stabbing on Trace Ct. in Garland County.

Upon arrival deputies located the victim a 71-year-old male, later identified as Johnny Tedford, with apparent lacerations to his head and neck area being tended to by neighbors outside of the residence.

Deputies were able to get the victim safely away from the scene to a waiting LifeNet ambulance that transported him to a local area hospital for further treatment.

The suspect, 50-year-old Tony Tedford, was believed to possibly still be inside the residence, so the Garland County Sheriff’s Department Patrol division held a perimeter on the house and waited for other units to arrive to help contain the situation.

According to Sgt. Schroeder, Tony Tedford is step-son of the Johnny Tedford.

Multiple units responded to the scene, and once a search warrant was obtained members of the Tactical Response Team approached the residence with a Garland County K-9 and cleared the residence.

The suspect was not located in the residence, and the K-9 unit along with support personnel from TRT started a track through the woods behind the house, but the trail went cold and the suspect was not located.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a tip that the suspect might be at the Albert Pike Walmart. Upon arrival patrol deputies located Tedford and detained him to await investigators to arrive.

Investigators charged Tedford Domestic Battery 1st, a class B felony, and Theft of Property, a class C felony.

This is an ongoing investigation and other charges may be pending. The suspect is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a $0 Bond.