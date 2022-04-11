8-year-old Arkansas boy dead after being shot; woman charged

What started with "splatterball" guns, escalated to shots being fired with a firearm

MARION, Arkansas — An 8-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in Marion Sunday.

According to the Marion Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street.

Witnesses told officers that several people showed up in the area with "splatterball" guns, which escalated to a shooting with a real gun.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where he later died.

Shanterria Montgomery, 24, was identified as the shooter and has been charged with 1st degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with evidence.

Montgomery is being held in the Crittenden County Jail.