Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."

Members of Subiaco Abbey shared that the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, as the man utilized a normal hammer, a sledgehammer, and an axe to break the top of the altar.

The group said that the man also stole six different relics from the church before he was arrested by officers.

The stolen relics were taken after the man broke open Mensa stones, which is where the church stored the items.

During the incident, the man was able to steal two reliquaries, which the church said contains three relics in each.

The man was allegedly removing parts of the church's tabernacle before being interrupted.

After being spotted by guests, the church said that the Logan County Sheriff was called to investigate the scene.

After initial investigation and statements from witnesses who had seen the man, it was determined that the man had been seen in the church before.

Authorities left the scene, which is when the man returned to the church shortly after.

Church members said that police were called once the man returned, with authorities quickly traveling back.

The man was then arrested at the scene and had his truck towed from the area.

According to the group, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.