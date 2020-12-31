Bauxite man arrested after firing multiple shots at Saline County deputy

Upon the first deputy's arrival, 61-year-old George Woffard reportedly began firing multiple shots at the deputy, striking the back door of the patrol unit.

BAUXITE, Ark. — According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Chambers Road in Bauxite around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a suspect 'shooting recklessly' with multiple weapons from inside a residence.

Multiple units arrived moments later and Woffard reportedly dropped his weapons and began running, but was met by an Arkansas State Police Trooper.

Woffard was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

The Saline County Criminal Investigation Division is currently processing the scene.

Woffard is being detained at the Saline County Detention Center. He has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.