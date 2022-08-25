Bentonville police identify man killed in shooting on Rose Garden Lane

As Bentonville police officers arrived on the scene, police found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Romeo Woods, suffering from a gunshot wound.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.

BPD says as officers arrived on the scene, police found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Romeo Woods, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police they "observed two males in a verbal altercation outside one of the apartments," which escalated to Woods being shot, BPD said in a statement. Shortly after, 33-year-old investigators identified the suspect as Hunter Kimbro, who was booked into the Bentonville jail in connection to the death and shooting.

Kimbro is being charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm among other charges.

BPD says the incident is currently under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and that no further details are available.

