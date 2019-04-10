PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Department of Justice, the two men from Camden who were accused of killing a Pine Bluff pawn shop owner last November will also face federal charges.

The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury on Thursday, alleges Daryl Strickland Jr. and Rodney Tyrone Henry, both 22 years of age, committed the acts of crime at the Alon Gas Station and Wise Buck Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff in Nov. of 2018.

The indictment also alleges that Strickland and Henry caused the death of Brandon McHan, who owned the pawn shop.

Strickland and Henry allegedly conspired on November 12, 2018, to rob the Wise Buck Pawn Shop, which was a federally licensed firearms dealer. The indictment charges them with the attempted robbery of the pawn shop and with causing the death of McHan, a pawn shop employee, while carrying a firearm during the attempted robbery. The indictment also charges them with conspiring to rob the Alon Gas Station, robbing the gas station, and using a firearm during the robbery.

The penalty for conspiring to, attempting to, or interfering with commerce by robbery is serving up to 20 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release of up to three years.

The penalty for brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is no less than seven years, no more than life imprisonment. That term runs consecutively to any other term imposed.

The penalty for murder while discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is any term of years, up to life imprisonment, or death. Each crime charged carries a fine of up to $250,000.

An indictment only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.