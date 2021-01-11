Police: 6-year-old shot in alleged drive-by shooting on Halloween night

Little Rock police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was reportedly shot on Halloween before going trick-or-treating in an alleged drive-by shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a group of around 11 people were gathering at a home on W. 34th Street around 6 p.m. before going trick-or-treating.

The parent of the victim was not on the scene at the time, but said she was told an unknown vehicle drove by the home and began shooting.

A 6-year-old was hit in the butt during the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A 25-year-old victim was also reportedly struck by gunfire in their left thigh and transported to a different hospital.

Initially, the 25-year-old originally told police they were at Boyle Park when the shooting happened, but later said they were on the couch inside the house on W. 34th Street when they were struck.

Police reported no shell casings were found at the alleged scene of the crime.