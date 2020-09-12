Conway man arrested for murder of girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter

Conway police responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock where a 17-month-old girl was suffering from trauma to the head after being in the care of 30-year-old Jonathan Chatman.
Police were called to the hospital because of the suspected child abuse that originated in Conway, according to a CPD statement.
After detectives spoke with the child's mother and Chapman, the toddler was left in his care and "was unresponsive when the mom returned."
Chatman was arrested for first-degree murder Wednesday afternoon, police said.
