Crime

Conway man arrested for murder of girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter

Conway police responded to the hospital where the toddler was suffering from trauma to the head after being in the care of Jonathan Chatman. She later died.
Credit: CPD

Conway police responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock where a 17-month-old girl was suffering from trauma to the head after being in the care of 30-year-old Jonathan Chatman. 

Police were called to the hospital because of the suspected child abuse that originated in Conway, according to a CPD statement.

After detectives spoke with the child's mother and Chapman, the toddler was left in his care and "was unresponsive when the mom returned."

Chatman was arrested for first-degree murder Wednesday afternoon, police said.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.