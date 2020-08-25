Conway police investigating after two women shot at Edge Apartments

Police say the two women said they were in the parking lot when they heard gunshots, so they ducked behind a vehicle, but realized they had already been shot.

CONWAY, Arkansas — The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals involved in the shooting of two women early Sunday morning, August 23.

The shooting happened at the Edge Apartments on South Donaghey Avenue.

Upon arrival, Conway police said they found two 21-year-old women with gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid to the women until medical personal arrived. Police say both women are recovering from their injuries.

Police say the victims said they were in the parking lot when someone fired shots. They said they both ducked near a vehicle for cover and realized they had been shot, but didn't see who shot them.

After collecting witness statements, police believe there may be three suspects involved.