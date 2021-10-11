Police say both the suspect and the victim were employees at La Huerta in Gentry.

GENTRY, Ark. — A 21-year-old shooting suspect is in custody after allegedly killing an employee at a Northwest Arkansas restaurant.

“It was crazy," said Kathrine Mitchell, Gentry resident. “It’s a scary feeling. Just in town, that someone would do it right there.”

According to the Gentry Police Department, one person was shot and killed at the La Huerta on Fowler Street in Gentry at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Mitchell says she was taken by surprise. “I was so flabbergasted by it all. I was just surprised.”

The shooting victim has been identified as 45-year-old Fidel Mercado Reyes. Police say he died in a Siloam Springs hospital from an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 21-year-old Martin E. Tavarez-Torres.

The Gentry Police Department confirmed with 5NEWS that Torres was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. in Fayetteville. Torres is being held with no bond on the charge of Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Battery in the 1st Degree.

Police say both the suspect and the victim were employees at the restaurant, and that Torres's first day on the job was Tuesday, Nov. 9.