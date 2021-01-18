Dollar Tree on Colonel Glenn Road robbed at gunpoint Friday night

On Friday, Jan. 15, the Dollar Tree located on Colonel Glenn Road was robbed at gunpoint.

At 9:37 p.m., officers received a call to this location for a robbery of an individual. Detectives responded to the area and made contact with two employees of the Dollar General.

The two employees said they had been robbed at gun point by two unknown males wearing all black for an undisclosed amount of money.

One employee said she and her coworker were leaving the store to deposit the money the business had earned for the day. When they stepped foot out of the door, the two males pointed guns at them and said, "Give me the money."

The employee reached into her shirt and gave the suspects the money and they fled eastbound towards the Bradford Estates apartment complex.