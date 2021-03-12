FARMINGTON, Ark — According to Farmington Police, a high school counselor was arrested for public intoxication on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Around 10:30 am police arrived at the high school campus and were told by the principal and counselor that Jody Whitehead, 43, appeared impaired.
The report said co-workers helped Whitehead down some stairs because she wouldn't have been able to do it independently without falling.
Staff also told police the counselor was having a hard time walking and would often lean against a wall to keep her balance.
Police said she was not cooperating at the time, and Whitehead admitted taking prescription medicine that would cause her to act this way.
Police said they could smell an odor of alcohol and believe she would be a danger to herself and others if left on the property. Whitehead was booked into the Washington County jail on a public intoxication charge.
