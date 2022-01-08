Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder after Taco Bell shooting

Fayetteville police say Paul Whitaker fired a gun in the direction of Taco Bell employees with several shots hitting the building.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 19-year-old was arrested with several counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Fayetteville Taco Bell on Thursday, July 28 at around 3 a.m.

Fayetteville police say workers at the Taco Bell on Colorado Avenue off Wedington were outside on a break when they were approached by two men who started threatening them.

The suspect, identified by police as Paul Whitaker, then fired a gun in the direction of the employees with several shots hitting the Taco Bell building.

According to the arrest report, one bullet went through the wall and narrowly missed an employee working inside.

Whitaker was charged with six counts of attempted murder, gun possession, and terroristic threatening. He is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

