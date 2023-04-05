FBI warns Arkansans of scam callers claiming to be law enforcement

Across the nation, including in Arkansas, law enforcement agencies have been getting reports of people claiming to be them and asking for money.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At some point, we've all answered a call that might seem legitimate, but it was the complete opposite.

It's not a new tactic, but the impersonators are going as far as using the real names of officers and deputies.

Jessica Franklin with FBI Little Rock said don't give in.

"This is very scary," Franklin said. "Not only citizens of Arkansas but also United States citizens nationwide."

She told us the scammers are calling Arkansans within the police and sheriff departments, posing as a representative of the organization.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, they've heard reports of scammers asking people to pay a lump sum of money or an arrest warrant will be issued.

Jonesboro officials warned residents of a call claiming the caller has a warrant and payment between $1,000 to $5,000 is needed.

Franklin said no law enforcement agency requests personal information or money over the phone.

"Law enforcement officers will call citizens," Franklin said. "That is not something out of the ordinary."

However, anyone still unsure is asked to slow down before moving forward with the request, hang up, look for the number of the organization and call them directly.