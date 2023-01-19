Over 19,000 Fentanyl pills seized by Arkansas authorities during traffic stop

While initiating a traffic stop, an investigation by Arkansas authorities led them to seize over $585,000 worth of Fentanyl pills.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — As Russellville police officers were conducting a traffic stop in Russellville there were circumstances that led them to believe an investigation was necessary.

According to reports, the investigation concluded in the seizure of over four pounds, equaling approximately 19,500 pills of Fentanyl with a "street value" of over $585,000.

Officers stated that they don't believe there was intent to traffic the drugs to other states, but rather that it would have been sold in the Pope County area.