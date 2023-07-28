Five arrested, five rescued in Arkansas human trafficking investigation

Five suspects were arrested on child exploitation charges and five victims were rescued after a three-day Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville operation.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five people were arrested on child exploitation charges following a three-day Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operation in Fayetteville.

Additionally, officials assisted in the recovery of one firearm, aided three human trafficking victims, and rescued two endangered children in the Northwest Arkansas region.

The investigation was named Operation Rolling Fire, and involved partnerships with more than 20 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organizations.

“Using a victim-centered approach, HSI Fayetteville, along with our law enforcement partners and community advocates, identified and apprehended five child predators, rescued two minor children from unstable situations, and provided assistance empowering three adult females to exit the cycle of sex work and trafficking,” said HSI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Shein. “This operation demonstrates the life-changing impact to at-risk members of our community when law enforcement personnel and community advocates collaborate toward a common goal.”

According to reports, Operation Rolling Fire had two distinct focuses. The first goal was to identify, locate, and successfully prosecute individuals seeking to engage in criminal sexual acts with minors.

The second goal was to identify sex workers being exploited, provide immediate support services, and apprehend and prosecute those exploiting them for financial gain.

“Helping to identify and support the victims of human trafficking is an important part of Arkansas State Police’s mission,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar. “It’s critical that we remove these women and children from a standard of life that many of us can’t even comprehend. Our goal is to provide victims of human trafficking with an avenue to find a different path.”

HSI is a leader in the global fight against human trafficking and child exploitation.