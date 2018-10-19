LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Pulaski County District Judge Wayne Gruber made the ruling on Friday, Oct. 19 following a trial for Ralph Breshears.

The former Little Rock police officer involved in a shooting in January 2018 at a Chick-Fil-A in west Little Rock was originally found "negligent in his actions" and would be charged with third degree battery.

Judge Gruber issued a not guilty verdict for Breshears Friday morning.

The incident began when 22-year-old Rudy Avila escaped from police custody and ran towards the drive-thru of Chick-Fil-A.

Avila then attacked a woman and stole her vehicle. He attempted to drive away from the scene, but Breshears shot at the moving vehicle and injured him. During the altercation, Tim Lincoln drove his Jeep in front of the stolen vehicle to block Avila from escaping.

