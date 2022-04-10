Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently

Fort Smith police reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Sept. 20, mostly targeting unlocked vehicles.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.

FSPD is pursuing multiple leads in connection to the breaking-and-entering cases and is asking residents who may have seen any unusual or suspicious activities to call 479-709-5100. They are also asking individuals or businesses that may have doorbell or security cameras that can help identify suspects to contact their office at the number listed.

Reward-eligible tips must be submitted via Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available.

While police investigate, they are reminding residents to lock their car and house doors, leave no visible valuables, and park in well-lit and high-traffic areas.

SPECIAL ALERT: Breaking-and-entering calls at 51 since Sept. 20, see release for more details https://t.co/xJJZKyhcT2 — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) October 3, 2022

