James Jones was arrested after leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash with the victim's body in his truck.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police have arrested a man who they say struck a cyclist with his pickup truck, killing the victim, and fled the scene with their body in the back of his vehicle.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, at 8:00 p.m. Friday (Feb. 18), 42-year-old James Ray Jones hit the cyclist near Grand Avenue between N 14th and N 16th Streets.

Jones was arrested after police were alerted about a human body part located at the scene. Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance footage and named Jones as the suspect.

Police located Jones at his home, where the truck he allegedly struck the cyclist in was parked behind his house. Mitchell says the victim's body was still in Jones' truck.

The identification of the victim has not been released.

Jones faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

He has been booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Please see release for arrest information in connection to this case. pic.twitter.com/uGMTmbrrqj — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) February 19, 2022

