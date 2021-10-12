Fort Smith Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thursday, Dec. 9, Fort Smith Police announced they have arrested 19-year-old Hakim Williams, who is suspected of killing 19-year-old Jeremiah Tabut.
According to police, Williams was arrested and taken into custody Thursday night in Van Buren, following a pursuit that started in Fort Smith. Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department says Williams was taken into custody without incident.
Williams was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in relation to the deadly shooting that happened just over a week ago on Dec. 1 on North 50th Street in Fort Smith.
After officers arrived, witnesses at the scene took Tabut to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police issued a warrant for Williams' arrest on Saturday, Dec. 4.
