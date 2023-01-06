Police arrest Arkansas man for possession of child sexual abuse materials

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Heber Springs man was arrested on Wednesday after being charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials.
According to reports, Arkansas State Police began an investigation after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
The investigation prompted police to charge 34-year-old Kevin Alan Broyles with possessing, distributing, or viewing matter that depicted sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Broyles is being held at the Cleburne County Detention Center.