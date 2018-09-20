HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - A man is suspected of shooting a woman in Hot Springs that had a no-contact order against him.

Nelson Green Johnson, 37, of Hot Springs, was initially charged with violating a no-contact order stemming from the Sept. 11 incident. Police announced new charges of domestic battery in the first degree and possession of firearms by a certain person that were brought on Sept. 19.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Carpenter Dam Road and Lakepark Road after a shooting was reported. They found a woman with gunshot wounds. They were airlifted to the hospital were they were treated and are in stable condition.

Johnson is being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a $355,000 bond.

