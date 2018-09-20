The Hot Springs Police Department have seen an increase in breaking and entering to cars at local businesses.

Following these actions, they have released a few tips in order to help everyone not become a victim of crime:

Park near the light in public parking lots

Park in an area with surveillance cameras

Don't leave anything of value in plain view

Don't leave any valuables like a wallet, purse or computer in the vehicle

Invest in a home surveillance system

Don't leave doors unlocked or windows rolled down

Hot Springs police advise you to not leave any valuables visible in your vehicles. If you are needing to leave them in the car, you can lock them in the trunk.

They extremely encourage not to leave firearms in your car at any time.

© 2018 KTHV