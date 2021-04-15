Jefferson County deputies investigating Wednesday night homicide

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Varlon Ray Cummings on charges of first degree murder.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating a homicide.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Caney Road near White Hall on Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. in regards to an armed disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive man, later identified as 40-year--old Joe Stewart. He was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner.

Stewart's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

