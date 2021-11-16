x
Police: Teen dead after suffering gunshot wound in North Little Rock

Officers found a minor outside of the building suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers responded to Short Garden Apartments at 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy outside of the building suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide should contact NLRPD at 501-680-8439.

This is an active investigation.

We will edit this article with updates as they are provided.

